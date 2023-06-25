Start your engines: Pride of America Car Show starts July 1

Admission is free to the public. It costs $15 to enter a car or truck in the show and $40 for a 10'x10' vendor booth space.

PALESTINE, Texas — The city of Palestine is hosting The Pride of America Car Show on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be located at the Palestine Civic Center at 1819 W. Spring Street, Palestine.

"The March show at the Dogwood Fly-In turned out so well we’re having another one, only bigger," said Pride of America founder Stefani Gist. "All proceeds will go to Pride of America, our nonprofit based out of Elkhart, to fund the building and shipping of care packages to our deployed military."

The organization began in 2016 when Stephani's brother got deployed overseas. Gist's grandfather who is a WWII veteran selected the name for the organization.

"We were supposed to host a barbecue and chili cook-off at the fly-in, but only had one team sign up as time was running out," Gist said. "We just changed gears and decided to have a car show and the turnout was fantastic."

The event will have a variety of food vendors and unique booths for visitors to enjoy.

In addition to the car show, Texas Red Dirt Photography will host a “Shoots for Troops” booth for photos. Individuals can purchase 4x6 prints that will be offered on-site as a digital package.