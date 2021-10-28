Lufkin, White Oak capture state band championships

LONGVIEW, Texas — Lufkin and White Oak added to their trophy cases Wednesday, with their military marching bands capturing UIL state championships at Pine Tree ISD's Pirate Stadium.

In the Class 5A/6A final, Lufkin finished off the two-day competition by capturing a state championship. The top five finishers, in order, were Lufkin, Kingwood, Cleveland, Longview and Whitehouse. Also reaching the final were Ennis, Nacogdoches, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Huntsville and Atascocita.



