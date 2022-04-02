State Bar of Texas issues public reprimand to former Assistant District Attorney

ADA's career tarnished by failure to obey State Bar of Texas rules

CARTHAGE, Texas — Former Assistant District Attorney Katie Nielsen has received a public reprimand from the State Bar of Texas for professional misconduct in connection with an aggravated sexual assault case she was prosecuting.

In an agreed judgment between the bar association’s chief disciplinary counsel and Nielsen dated from September, Nielsen was found to have made a false statement of material fact or law and failed to disclose two witnesses’ criminal histories to the defense.

The reprimand is centered on a 2019 aggravated sexual assault case against Dean Paul Asbury, which ended in 123rd District Judge LeAnn Kay Rafferty declaring a mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct. Charges against Asbury were later dropped a year later when DNA evidence showed he was innocent.