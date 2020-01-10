State cuts grant funding providing fresh produce to Texas food banks

The East Texas Food Bank said the loss of funding will result in the loss of more than 700,000 pounds of food for those facing hunger in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Agriculture cut funding for local food banks by 44%. The cut comes as there is a record need for food due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the East Texas Food Bank.

Specifically, the $1.9 million cut is to the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant, which helps food banks procure fresh produce from local growers. The food bank said the cuts are part of a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott to trim agency budgets by five percent.

The East Texas Food Bank is set to receive nearly $100,000 less in funding for produce. According to the East Texas Food Bank, the loss in funding will result in the loss of more than 738,000 pounds of food, more than 615,000 meals.

CEO Dennis Cullinane said this grant helps those most affected by the pandemic: Texans who lost their jobs and farmers whose business has suffered as a result of the pandemic.

“Why would we cut funding so drastically for a program that feeds hunger people and supports struggling farmers,” Cullinane asked.

Cullinane said East Texas was in a hunger crisis when the pandemic began. However, when the pandemic began, the number of East Texans facing hunger increased to 5%, including 10% of children. Since then, nearly one in four East Texans, and one in three children, face hunger.

Statewide, Cullinane said the number of Texans facing hunger has doubled since March.

The East Texas Food Bank alone has served 74% more families and 33% more meals than this time last year. Cullinane said the Surplus Agriculture Product Grant was a popular program among state food banks to give healthy, fresh produce to those that need it.