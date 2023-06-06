State Fair of Texas releases musical festival lineup for 2023

Fairgoers can experience all different kinds of live music – from country to R&B, Norteño to electro-pop – during all 24 days of the 2023 State Fair of Texas.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas announced Tuesday the lineup for its music festival, which is included with each admission ticket.

Fairgoers can experience all different kinds of live music – country to R&B, Norteño to electro-pop – across the fairgrounds during all 24 days of the 2023 State Fair of Texas.

Here is a look at the acts playing on the main stage throughout the 24-day festival, including headliners Lonestar, CeeLo Green, Bowling For Soup, Lil Jon, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, We The Kings, Shane Smith & The Saints and more!

The Chevrolet Main Stage is an outdoor venue with a huge festival-type stage and experience, as well as an ADA-compliant area for guests needing special assistance. The Chevrolet Main Stage is located next to the Craft Pavilion, near the Hall of State.

In addition to the Chevrolet Main Stage, live music can be found across the grounds. The Bud Light Stage, located in the heart of Cotton Bowl Plaza, will showcase local and regional talent all 24 days of the Fair. The Yuengling Flight Stage, located outside the Go Texan Pavilion, will feature a Friday night comedy series, titled “Deep Fried Comedy,” along with live music throughout the week.

To view the entire live music schedule, visit the State Fair of Texas website here.