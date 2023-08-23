State Fair of Texas announces sensory-friendly hours and days for 2023

An official Sensory-Friendly Morning with the non-profit Joni and Friends will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the fair.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas is once again offering a sensory-friendly hours for families who might need it this year.

An official Sensory-Friendly Morning with the non-profit Joni and Friends will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the fair. The fair will also have sensory-friendly hours every Wednesday - Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair has offered sensory-friendly hours for the last five years.

The event will include adjustments across Fair Park to "accommodate those with sensory sensitivities," according to Joni and Friends, a non-profit that is partnering with the fair for the sensory-friendly day.

During the event, the fair's Midway will be without bright lights and sounds from noon to 1 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., Joni and Friends will provide volunteer "buddies" to accompany registered families during their visit to the fair, including helping with unloading items from their car, guarding wheelchairs and strollers while families are on ride and providing help for siblings in the family.

The Sensory-Friendly Morning will also include designated "quiet rooms" throughout the fair. The rooms will have sensory-friendly tools to ensure a calm atmosphere if families need to take a break.

“We are honored to partner with the State Fair of Texas to enhance the experience of their Sensory-Friendly Mornings," said Becky Ellis, the regional director of Joni and Friends Texas. "It has been a joy to work together as we aim to break down barriers that may prevent families impacted by special needs to participate in this Texas-sized event."