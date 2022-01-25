State Farm hiring 3,400 work-from-home positions

For work from home opportunities, interested applicants must live within 120 miles of Richardson, Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Approaching 100 years of service, insurance company State Farm shows no signs of slowing down. Following a record breaking year of growth, the company is hiring more than 3,400 full- and part-time employees across the country.

Before applying, those who are interested may attend the online career fair, and speak directly with a hiring manager or recruiter to learn more about opportunities, benefits, pay and culture. Registration links are available here.

The “State Farm Work from Home Opportunities Fair" will take place on January 27, 2022, from 10 am - 11 pm CST. Those interested specifically in the work-from-home positions are encouraged to register for the opportunities fair.

For work from home opportunities, interested applicants must live within 120 miles of Richardson, Texas.

Claim Specialist–Proximity positions seek candidates with relevant claims adjusting experience and/or a construction background. Some of these positions serve customers through in-language claims teams. Bilingual employees are needed for Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Korean languages.