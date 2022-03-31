State investigating abuse, neglect allegations within Longview ISD charter school system

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating allegations of child abuse or neglect within East Texas Advanced Academies.
East Texas Advanced Academies is a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD: Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen, East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
Earlier this year, East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise resigned and a received a $350,000 lump sum payment. Several principals at ETAA campuses also were replaced in recent months. ETAA and LISD officials have provided little explanation for Wise's resignation or the principal changes.
