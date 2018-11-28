AUSTIN — A state lawmaker has filed a bill to restore the legendary rivalry between the University of Texas and Texas A&M football teams.

Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio) says after another Thanksgiving "void of one of the most historic collegiate football rivalries," he filed House Bill 412 to start negotiating the process between UT and A&M to "bring back the fabled football game."

After another Thanksgiving void of one of the most historic collegiate football rivalries, we filed House Bill 412 to start the negotiating process between Texas A&M and University of Texas to bring back the fabled football game. pic.twitter.com/G365pCTWbS — Lyle Larson (@RepLyleLarson) November 27, 2018

Rep. Larson officially filed the bill on Tuesday stating UT and A&M "shall play a non-conference, regular-season football game against one another on the fourth Thursday, Friday or Saturday of November each year."

The bill also says if either team refuses to participate in the game, "in a year, the university may not award to any student for the following academic year an athletic scholarship, grant, or similar financial assistance funded by state funds and conditioned on the student's participation on the university's intercollegiate football team."

Currently, the Longhorns dominate the all-time series over the Aggies, 76-37-5. The last time the teams met was in 2011 when both were members of the Big 12 Conference. UT defeated A&M, 27-25.

© 2018 KYTX