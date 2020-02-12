State prison unit in Palestine to close temporarily due to low statewide inmate population

The decision was made in light of a "statewide decreased inmate population not seen in 25 years."

PALESTINE, Texas — Citing a significant statewide prison inmate population decrease, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the temporary closure of two units, including one in the Palestine area.

On Tuesday, an announcement stated TDCJ is beginning the process of temporarily consolidating inmates and staff from both Gurney Unit in Palestine and the Neal Unit in Amarillo to neighboring facilities to idle the Gurney and Neal units.

According to TDCJ, the decision was made in light of a "statewide decreased inmate population not seen in 25 years."