SMITH COUNTY, Texas — All inmates and employees at both Smith County Jail facilities will soon be tested for COVID-19 through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced Tuesday at Smith County Commissioner's Court that 17 jail employees and 10 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Smith also said the DHSHS testing, which was announced last week for all North Jail inmates, fell through because state training needed to be redone.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.