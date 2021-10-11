State Rep.: Much work left to do in redistricting process

In the first draft of the new Texas House Districts map, some representatives saw their districts change. East Texas State Rep. Jay Dean was among them.

TYLER, Texas — With the release of the 2020 Census, the process of redistricting is beginning for many, including the Texas Statehouse.

“This is just a first pass of things,” Dean said. “It doesn’t mean it’s going to be the final product.”

The Texas Legislature is in its third special session, which is focused on the redistricting process. Beginning Tuesday, legislators will be debating the first map, Dean said.