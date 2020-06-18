AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) says Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has announced Texas schools will offer in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year.

According to Rep. Wu, the announcement was made during a Thursday afternoon conference call with Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rep. Wu says the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will not mandate masking for students, but will allow school districts to make their own decisions that are "supported by science." There was no discussion on what would happen if the state's COVID-19 numbers sharply increase before the fall semester begins.

More guidance is set to be released by the TEA soon, according to Rep. Wu.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.