STATE SENATOR: Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan 'safe' after rough landing on small plane at Angelina County Airport

LUFKIN, Texas — Texas State Senator Sara Eckhardt (District 14) says she is relieved to hear presumptive Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan is "safe" after being on a plane that had a "rough landing" at the Angelina County Airport.

According to Airport Manager Gary Letney, the plane, a Citation CD-551-SP, was occupied by the pilot, Phelan and another passenger.

The rough landing occurred on Runway 16 and the pilot claims there was an issue with the brakes. The plane overran the runway at 20 miles per hour.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Department and other emergency officials responded to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently interviewing the pilot, but Phelan and the other passenger left the airport.

Relieved to learn that @DadePhelan and others are safe after a rough landing in Lufkin. Glad you are okay, sir. Looking forward to working together at #txlege. — Sarah Eckhardt (@sarah_eckhardt) December 2, 2020