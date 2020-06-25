State to idle Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson; more than 200 workers will be laid off

The TDCJ website shows the facility has 266 employees.

HENDERSON, Texas — The company that runs Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson plans to lay off 229 employees as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will idle the prison on Aug. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management & Training Corp. made the announcement in a letter dated Monday to the Texas Workforce Commission to comply with the U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act. The TDCJ website shows the facility has 266 employees.

The letter, signed by Christina Pignateli, labor and employment counsel based at MTC corporate headquarters in Centerville, Utah, cited an effort by the TDCJ to change how it moves and brings in inmates to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.