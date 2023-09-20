The woman had lowered herself into the toilet after dropping her Apple watch inside it. Police were called when the woman was heard yelling for help.

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State troopers rescued a woman who got stuck in an outhouse toilet in Otsego County on Tuesday.

Police say the woman had dropped her Apple watch in the outhouse toilet at the Dixon Lake boat launch. She then lowered herself into the toilet to retrieve it and got stuck. Police were called around 11 a.m. after the woman was heard yelling for help.

First responders removed the toilet from the outhouse and a strap was used to pull the woman out.

Police are reminding Michiganders to not go into the containment area of outhouses if something is dropped.

Otsego County: First Responders rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet at Dixon Lake. https://t.co/ua3CTr8k8X pic.twitter.com/t2DNeWO1Hi — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 20, 2023

