TYLER, Texas — Trane manufacturing plant in Tyler has closed their location for deep cleaning of workstations and common areas after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the company, the individual is receiving medical treatment and is currently recovering at home.

"We notified people working in close proximity to the affected individual, and although none have presented symptoms, they have been under self-quarantine," Trane said in a statement to CBS19. "We have also taken precautionary measures including closing the plant for deep cleaning of all work stations and common areas.

The company says their number one priority is the health and safety of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local health department. This includes added safety and hygiene protocols, and educational and support resources for our employees.

"Trane Technologies plants are open and operating," the company said. "Our business is largely categorized as “critical” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. We heat, cool and ventilate essential spaces like homes, hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, supermarkets and emergency services. Our transport refrigeration products safeguard perishable foods and medicines during transport. These functions are essential for the health and safety of our global community, especially in this time of national emergency."

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

