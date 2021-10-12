Statewide COVID education campaign launched in rural areas

During the month, DSHS is holding outdoor pop-up events at 18 Walmart locations across the state.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched a new statewide COVID education campaign throughout October, focusing on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower. Urban zip codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents will also be targeted in the campaign with the main purpose to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and community.

During the month, DSHS is holding outdoor pop-up events at 18 Walmart locations across the state. Sunday, DSHS was at Walmart, located at 450 S. SE Loop 323 in Tyler talking to parents and families about the importance of vaccination with the Delta variant in mind.

As with the visit to the Tyler Walmart, each pop-up event will feature a 16-foot video wall informing of vaccines. The wall also featured messages from local spokespeople. On Sunday, Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County health authority and Dr. Valerie Smith, pediatrician at St. Paul Children’s Clinic, were featured on the video wall.

“What we know is that the vaccine is safer than getting COVID, both for you as well as the people you’re around,” said Smith.