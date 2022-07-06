Report: Tyler violent crime offenses decrease by 5% in 2021

“While we saw an increase of crimes being reported, I think that is a great sign of the trust and faith the Tyler community has in our officers," Chief Toler said.

TYLER, Texas — Despite a slight increase in all reported crimes and an 83% rise in homicides last year, preliminary data from the Tyler Police Department shows violent crime dropped by almost 5% in the city compared to 2020.

Offenses, including violent and property crimes, dropped by just over 13% in comparison to 2020 data. Violent crimes went from 514 in 2020 to 489 reports last year.

According to the police department, all reported crimes in the city of Tyler experienced a rise of about 1%.

“The past few years have presented significant challenges to law enforcement agencies throughout our nation and community,” said Chief Jimmy Toler. “While we saw an increase of crimes being reported, I think that is a great sign of the trust and faith the Tyler community has in our officers. I could not be prouder of the members of the Tyler Police Department and the work they do each day to keep Tyler safe."

Among violent crime reports (homicides, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault), homicides were the only offenses to see an increase - from six in 2020 to 11 last year, according to the data.

Sexual assault offenses decreased from 72 to 65, robbery from 79 to 60 and aggravated assault went from 357 to 353, the report shows.

Overall, property crimes decreased by 14% in a year. Burglary and theft saw significant decreases within a year. Burglary declined from 517 to 346, while theft went from 2,612 to 2,256. Auto theft rose from 3,303 reports to 2,830, according to the statistics.

Other crimes, including simple assault, forgery, fraud, embezzlement, criminal mischief, weapon law violations, prostitution, sexual offense (not rape), drug violations, family offense, DUI, liquor law violations, disorderly conduct, increased by just over 14%. Statistics show reported offenses went from 4,065 to 4,644.