Stay alert as snakes slither their way out of hibernation in East Texas

Stay alert! Snakes are emerging from their Winter hibernation and are slithering around looking for food.

TYLER, Texas — Snakes are slithering out to enjoy the warmer weather.

Spring temperatures mean the awakening of the cold-blooded animals.

During this time of the year snakes are looking for food after a long hibernation.

One East Texan, Lisa Smith, took some images of a diamondback water snake while canoeing on the Neches River off of Highway 31.

She said it was around 5 to 6 feet long, and allowed her to get up to 5 feet away from it.

Sightings like these are starting to pop up on social media again and may make some people uneasy.

But, according to Texas A&M AgriLife there are plenty of steps you can take to prevent them from making a home in your yard.

"What you should do especially during this time of year is keep your grass mowed short," Clint Perkins, County Extension Agent of Texas A&M AgriLife said. "You won't be having a lot of insects, you won't have a lot of rodents, and everything else. Snakes are the predators that eat rodents. Remove sources of food away from the house like your dog food, your cat food, just don't keep it standing out there."

Another factor to consider is how many birds are in your yard.

Small birds love to nest in trees and bushes making it a hotspot for snakes to hunt.

Just remember to always stay aware especially if you’re wearing flip-flops in tall grassy areas.

Texas A&M AgriLife also warns about getting bitten by a snake.

Whether if it’s venomous or not you should always seek medical help afterwards.

"I would contact your medical doctor," Perkins said. "The reason being is snakes have a lot of different bacteria and stuff. Even if it's a non-poisonous snake, they have bacteria and stuff in their mouth. So you might need to get some antibiotics and have the doctor clean the wound and dress it."

Also, do your best to keep debris from collecting in your yard.