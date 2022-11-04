YOU SHOULD KNOW: How to stay safe during inclement weather

For weather updates download the CBS19 app.

TYLER, Texas —

CBS19 wants to make sure you are prepared for the severe weather threat making its way to East Texas this Friday evening.

All of East Texas is under a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather.

The National Weather Service has provided tips on how to stay safe in the event of a tornado:

Stay weather ready - Continue to listen to local news to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At your house - if you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, hallways, away from windows or doors, and bring your animals inside.

At workplace or school - Follow your tornado drill and stay away from windows. Do not go to large rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

Outside - seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds, storages buildings, mobile homes, and tents are not considered a safe space. Reach out to families, neighbors or local shelters for a safety.

In a vehicle - The best course of actions is to safely drive to the nearest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

When you catch yourself driving in a storm it's important to prepare your car and know how to safely navigate it.

The DMV has provided tips on how to drive responsibly during a storm:

Slow down - speed limits should be obeyed whenever you are driving, regardless of weather conditions, but this is even more important when driving in less than perfect weather.

Turn your headlights on - turning your headlights on, you make sure other drivers can see you. This will also ensure good visibility and allow you to see traffic signals, other cars, and pedestrians.

Avoid harsh breaking and acceleration - you should accelerate and brake as smoothly as possible, because rapid changes on a slippery surface can cause your car to skid.

Prepare your car - Check your car's windshield wipers, lights, tires and air condition.

Stick with CBS19 and download CBS19+, our 24/7 live-streaming app on Roku and Amazon Fire, for the latest updates from our weather team




