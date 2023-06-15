Staying safe at the pool amid East Texas heat

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year.

TYLER, Texas — Summer officially begins next week and the heat is rising across East Texas. Many of us are looking for ways to stay cool. For some, that includes hitting the pool to cool off and having some fun.

"We are just staying cool, loving the pool," said pool goer Tina Stone

Fellow pool goer Alena Capps added, "I just wanted to get them outside, the pool is a nice way to cool off."

While the focus is on having fun, there is a dangerous side to this Texas heat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year.

"If we want to stay cool, we’ll just get some water really – very cold water," said pool goer Cater Hardaway.

Others are staying hydrated.

"We got plenty of water. We have sunscreen and we’re just staying wet," Stone said.

According to the CDC, signs of heat exhaustion can include: heavy sweating, dizziness, headaches and fainting. Don’t forget to apply that sunscreen as instructed as well.

"I have them (the kids) put it on before we got in and when we got out, I had them re-apply," Stone said.

Even on a cloudy day, it's still important to wear that sunscreen.

"It’s great, it’s a great day. I know it’s not very sunny, but it’s very nice out."

Other kids have different ways to cool of as well.

"I eat ice cream sometimes or popsicles," said pool goer Emmanuel Castillo.