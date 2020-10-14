Staying safe while enjoying fall activities amid pandemic

Safety measures have been put in place to enjoy fall activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic put a pause on many events, even canceling some. However, other fall festivities are still scheduled to happen or already happening.

For six years, Lanes Chapel Church has hosted pumpkin patches for the community to enjoy. The church's Senior Pastor, Jeff Gage, says since the October event began, traffic has been steady.

"This is our sixth year that we've been doing this," Gage said. "We unloaded 40,000 pounds of pumpkins. We've been selling them since we were unloading the truck the first day."

Gage says it's fun for the entire family, and also a way to stay safe.

"It's not just come get a pumpkin and leave," he said. "We have a train that runs whenever there's a group of kids. We have ring toss, beanbag toss, on the ground Tic-Tac-Toe board [and] just a lot of things. On Saturdays, we have a lady that makes balloon animals."

Those lists of games won't be the only thing available at the Pumpkin Patch. There are also hand sanitizing stations, socially distanced games and after every train ride, each seat is sanitized.

"It's important to offer something like this," he said. "People are coming out. It's almost like they've been cooped up [and] can get out and do something."

Ivory Campbell says it's great for children to come to these events and have a good time.

"I'm glad that each side of the community is doing something for all different ages and different disabilities," Campbell said.

Lanes Chapel isn't the only church hosting a pumpkin patch, First Christian Church is as well.

Both Lanes Chapel and First Christian's Pumpkin Patch are open every day.

Lanes Chapel Pumpkin Patch is open Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to dusk, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to dusk, and on Sundays, the pumpkin patch is available after worship services until 5 p.m.

First Christian's Pumpkin Patch is available from dusk until dawn.

"We have been through so much in these past six, seven months, the mental health issues, the isolation issues, despair, and to be able to come out here in the sunshine and to see kids running and laugh and play in that, just brings joy to the heart," Gage said.