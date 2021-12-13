East Texas company, ministry stepping up to help victims of Kentucky tornadoes

Headquarters for Premier Portable Building in Jacksonville are located in South Fulton, TN, about 30 miles away from Mayfield, KY.

TYLER, Texas — East Texans are pitching in to help the thousands who were impacted by a deadly tornado outbreak across the midwest.

Headquarters for Premier Portable Building in Jacksonville are located in South Fulton, TN, which is about 30 miles away from Mayfield, KY, where many of their employees are stationed.

“They need us and a lot of the employees at our headquarters are family will consider them family and they mostly live in a Mayfield area,” said Jim Linderer, regional sales representative for Premier Portable Buildings. “We don't believe any of our employees right now have been injured but their homes have and of course, their families and neighbors who are in need."

Since Saturday, the company has been preparing to send three trailers filled with supplies donated from local businesses and the community.

Wesley Dyer, owner of Premier Portable Building, says he’s looking forward to helping his colleagues and is thankful for the community's support.

"Premiere is one that always steps in and takes care of everyone in a time of need," said Dyer. "It's just a giant family that just loves and cares about everybody and all the communities were in as well."

J-S.T.A.R. Ministries in Longview is also joining in on the recovery efforts. They’re collecting donations until Tuesday at Firstlite Nutrition in downtown Longview.

Both Premier and J-S.T.A.R. Ministries are asking the community to donate toiletry items, paper goods, water, canned goods, flashlights, generators and blankets.