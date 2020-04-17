TYLER, Texas — Even with stimulus checks coming in, money is a concern for many people right now.

Dalila Reynoso, a Tyler resident, was trying to help raise money for a local family’s bills as they dealt with medical expenses. Reynoso made some posts to Facebook when a couple reached out to her saying they wanted to donate their entire stimulus check to help.

“They said, 'Dalila, we know that you’ll put this to good use and you know your community very well. And here you go, and you use it for to help these families or individuals that are in need,'” Reynoso said.

She says immediately she knew the impact she could make.

“This family, their 18 year old daughter had been hospitalized, but they also had a three-year-old or have a three-year-old daughter that has a heart condition,” Reynoso said. “I know that she is scheduled to have another heart surgery in a couple of months.”

With the donation, Reynoso was able to help with that family’s bills for March and April. With a $2,500 check, though, she knew she could help others.

“I knew immediately the next person I could help” Reynoso explained. “He's actually a nursing student here at TJC, will be graduating in a couple of weeks. We know that he will make a difference in the community as well.”

Reynoso helped pay for a soon to be nurse's Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, renewal filing fee. She also paid a portion of a local nurse's DACA renewal filing fee, but Reynoso still wanted to do more.

Dalila Reynoso

“We decided that we want to create the GoFundMe," Reynoso said. "The GoFundMe is going to be set up where we could assist families to help either pay their water bill or their gas bill directly to the company up to $125."

Reynoso is the community advocacy director for The Institute for Border Crit Theory. She decided to combine her new mission with the nonprofit for help. Anyone in the community can reach out to her for help.

“I want to be transparent,” said Reynoso.

She is working on creating a committee to help decide which families or individuals should have their utility bills paid.

“We are hoping that we can raise enough money to help a lot of individuals and families here in our community,” Reynoso said.

Starting at the beginning of May, people who would like to apply for assistance can reach out to Reynoso at dalila@bordercrit.org.

“Whether folks decide to give 10 or $15, it will add up," Reynoso said. "And this is what it means to help one another in these times of needs.”

To donate to the COVID-19 Water and Gas Utility Assistance fund, follow this link.