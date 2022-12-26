Wood County officials find van believed to be connected to escaped inmates from Mississippi

According to a Hinds County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi on Christmas Day.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Officials recovered a stolen white Chevy van from a body of water in Wood County, confirmed to be related to an escaped inmate from Mississippi.

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, is in jailed for possession of a fire arm and murder. Tyler Charles Payne, 31, is charged with car-jacking.

The stolen white van found in Wood County belonged to Belmont Church which was burglarized Sunday overnight in Mississippi. The van is believed to be connected to the escapees, said officials.

Officials said a witness reported a white man pushing the van into the water.