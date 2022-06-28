Stonewater Roofing accepting applications to help teachers with school supply lists

Stonewater Roofing is accepting teacher applicants for their #ClearTheList school supply contest for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

TYLER, Texas — Stonewater Roofing is now accepting applicants for their #ClearTheList contest for the 2022-2023 school year. This contest is for a few lucky teachers and educators to win all of the school supplies they will need for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. This will be Stonewater Roofing’s 4th year holding this contest.

The #ClearTheList movement started as a social media phenomenon. School districts simply cannot keep up with the demand and that unfortunately means that teachers are purchasing supplies for their students and classrooms out of their own pockets. Many educators started relying on the kindness of online strangers, posting their wish lists and sharing the registries on social media with the #ClearTheList hashtag. The campaign soon turned into a viral sensation.

This will be the company’s largest school supply drop ever, hand-delivering books, games, pens, stickers and much more. The entrants can range from elementary to high school and can be from anywhere in the DFW area to Marshall.

Once the winners are chosen, employees from Stonewater Roofing will be hand-delivering overstuffed boxes of school supplies to the teachers on various days before the new school year begins.

To enter, applicants must submit a short video stating why they, or the person they’re nominating, deserves to have their Amazon Classroom Wish List cleared.