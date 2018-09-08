LONGVIEW — Five-year-old Moo Moo was handed over to the Longview Animal Shelter Animal Care and Adoption Center Tuesday by her owner.

She had been in labor with three puppies for at least two days.

"She was in distress based on not being able to deliver them," Chris Kemper, shelter supervisor, said. "When she came in, her situation was very grave, definitely life-threatening."

Moo Moo's condition prompted the center to post on Facebook. In it, the staff urged people to stop breeding their pets, especially for profit, something they said had happened to Moo Moo her entire life.

"The puppies inside her are too large or there is some sort of problem that doesn't allow her to be able to deliver them," Kemper said. "And if she can't deliver them, then they become toxic inside her."

On the brink of death, Moo Moo was rushed to have emergency surgery after being left at the shelter.

Her puppies still inside her unfortunately were dead.

"There's a lot of animals that have the puppies without complications," Kemper said. "But there are always those that have complications."

Not all shelters have a vet on staff, but the Longview center does. If they didn't, Moo Moo would likely have been euthanized.

"She's had a rough few days and she's had a lot going on," Kemper said. "Considering everything that's she's had going on in the last few days, we're actually very impressed with her."

Moo Moo is alive and recovering though the shelter does want to discourage people from putting other pets in her situation.

"Millions of animals are put to sleep a year that don't have homes," Kemper said. "And we believe that as long as there are that many animals around the country that need homes, there's no reason to just randomly be breeding pets in your backyard."

Backyard breeders is what people who breed pets for profit and then sell the offspring in parking lots or online are called.

"The problem with parking lots is a lot of people end up with puppies and kittens very impulsively," said Kemper. "When they get home they realize what the expense is for puppies and kittens. And that expense can be in the hundreds of dollars."

