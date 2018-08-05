It's the season of summer camps and sleepovers, which sounds great until lice comes into play.

The owners of Lice Clinic of America - East Texas said summer is the time parents need to watch out.

"When kids are out of school, parents are so much more relaxed in general. It's like, oh you don't have to go to school, you don't have to take a shower. You're not fixing their hair every day," said Heather Smith, co-owner of the clinic.

She and her husband opened up a clinic in Lufkin in October 2016, followed by a Tyler location in October 2017.

They provide an AirAllé treatment, approved by the FDA. The device is a heated-air tool used to dehydrate lice and the eggs, known as nits. From there, technicians perform a comb-out to remove all dead lice and nits.

The Smiths said this method is 99.2 percent effective.

The best advice for parents is to check your children once a week using a steel tooth comb, specifically targeting hot spots.

"Around the ears. The nape of the neck. The crown of the head. In addition to that, if a child sleeps on a certain side -- where they stay, that's where the heat is gathered during the night -- that's another hot spot," said Matt Smith.

Parents often mistake dandruff and product buildup for lice. Heather said if it comes off the hair easily, it's not lice.

"You have to actually grab them. Slide them off the hair. They don't come off the hair easy at all," she said.

Lice is hardest to detect in children with blonde hair.

