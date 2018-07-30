LONGVIEW — More than 500 people bleed to death from injury each year.

STOP the BLEED is a national campaign started in 2015 to help raise awareness about what people can do to prevent deaths.

The Longview Fire Department started doing classes for the campaign last month.

"We trained 100 last month so we're hoping to see those numbers grow," said Captain Tommy Daniel.

Daniel said it's important for people to know how to use the kits because sometimes first responders can't get to an incident in enough time.

It takes within five to 10 minutes for someone to bleed out from external bleeding and the fire department's response time is four minutes.

On Wednesday, the department will train 60 administrators for the Longview Independent School District.

Besides training, they have also placed kits around the city. Inside of the kits are gauze, bandages and tourniquets to help people stop bleeding.

"In the city we're putting a kit next to every AED," said Daniel. "The goal of STOP the BLEED campaign is to put a kit in every single classroom, home and automobile in the United States."

