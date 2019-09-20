LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is teaching free 'Stop the Bleed' awareness class to the people of East Texas.

These classes are apart of a nationwide awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to learn skills to help a bleeding emergency before first responders arrive to the scene.

Amy Hooten, the Longview EMS Section Chief, says the class is a great way to help neighbors in need.

“We're just empowering our community to know the skills to be able to step in and help a neighbor if they should come across that,” Hooten said.

The classes last for about an hour to an hour and half. The class can accept up to 50 students at a time.

Attendees learn three skills that could help save more lives. Those skills include:

How to compress a wound

How to pack a wound

How to put a tourniquet

Hooten says knowing how to use these skills can be used in various situations like a car crash or shooting.

For more information about Stop the Bleed Awareness Classes go to Longview Fire Department. To sign up for a class click here.