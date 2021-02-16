LIST: Stores, businesses open in East Texas amid winter storm

If you know of a store or business that has opened, text us at (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — Thick snow, ice and record-breaking temperatures have shut down most of the Lone Star State.

However, some businesses are opening to the public for necessities to make it through the storm.

CBS19 has compiled a list of area businesses that have opened their doors during this unprecedented time:

7-Eleven - South Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 intersection in Tyler

- South Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 intersection in Tyler Atwood's - 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore

- 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore Braum's - 3635 Troup Highway #110 in Tyler

- 3635 Troup Highway #110 in Tyler Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, FRESH - Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. CEFCO - 222 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler

- 222 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler Cherokee Travel Center - 655 S. Doctor M. Roper Pkwy. in Bullard

- 655 S. Doctor M. Roper Pkwy. in Bullard Discount Tire - 1208 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler

- 1208 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler East Texas Hardware - 1111 N. Kilgore St. in Kilgore

- 1111 N. Kilgore St. in Kilgore Gateway Travel Plaza - 4403 TX-42 in Kilgore

- 4403 TX-42 in Kilgore Kyle's Kwik Stop #3 - Cotton St. and Loop 281 intersection in Longview; Open until 6 p.m.

- Cotton St. and Loop 281 intersection in Longview; Open until 6 p.m. Lil' Tommy's Gas & Go and Cajun Cafe - 4532 US 259 in Longview

- 4532 US 259 in Longview McAdams Propane Company - 317 State Hwy. 64, in Henderson

- 317 State Hwy. 64, in Henderson Natural Grocers - 4820 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler; 10: a.m. - 6 p.m.

- 4820 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler; 10: a.m. - 6 p.m. Sonic - 217 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore

- 217 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore Sprouts Farmers Market - 4015 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

- 4015 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Super Food Mart 60 - 2431 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler

- 2431 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler Target - 7003 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

- 7003 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler Walmart - 5050 Troup Hwy. in Tyler

