Storm damage reported in Bullard area; school using vans to pick up some students due to debris

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD is having to switch modes of transportation Tuesday morning due to damage from overnight storms.

According to the district, damage has been reported in the area around Farm-to-Market Road 346 and Farm-to-Market Road 855. Due to this, Bus 37 can't drive into the area.

BISD says a van is traveling into the area to shuttle students to school.