Storm damage reported in Bullard area; school using vans to pick up some students due to debris

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD is having to switch modes of transportation Tuesday morning due to damage from overnight storms.

According to the district, damage has been reported in the area around Farm-to-Market Road 346 and Farm-to-Market Road 855. Due to this, Bus 37 can't drive into the area.

BISD says a van is traveling into the area to shuttle students to school.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, but CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

