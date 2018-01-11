With severe weather moving through the area, many areas are reporting storm damage.

According to Rusk County Emergency Coordinator, trees have been reported down in the following areas:

FM 225 5 S. in Henderson - Large tree blocking the road

FM 1513 in New London - Trees down

CR 3152 in SE Rusk County - Large tree blocking the road

Emergency Manager Terry Linder of Kilgore reported high water including on SH 135 N, which is temporarily closed.

There are also power outages reported in Cherokee County between Rusk and Dialville with about 2,500 customers without power according to Oncor.

© 2018 KYTX