Missouri City unanimously approves changing street named after first Grand Wizard of KKK

The change is part of a bigger city renaming project that started in Sienna several years ago.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Another Missouri City street is getting a name change.

Bedford Forrest Drive, which is in the Vicksburg Village of Shiloh neighborhood, will soon be known as Liberty Way Drive.

The street was named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general who would go on to become the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

"That was a Grand Wizard of the KKK and I feared that name growing up," resident Warren Holmon said.

The neighborhood, which sits near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road and Highway 6, will see the name change after residents and City Council members unanimously approved the change.

For Holmon, a choir teacher, the name had meaning. So much so that he almost didn't buy his house. He said his bills offer constant reminders.

It comes as part of the city's street renaming project, but the area has seen several changes throughout the years.

Rep. Al Green told KHOU 11 in 2022 he wanted to see more changes in the area.

"My hope is that they'll all change," Green said. "It is an insult to have to live on the street that's named Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Grand Wizard of the KKK."

Normally, residents have to pay for changes like this, but Green said he would pay out of his own pocket for everything that comes along with making the switch.

In 2020, one of Fort Bend County's largest communities, Sienna Plantation, simply became Sienna.

For hundreds of slaves in the 1800s, Sienna was a plantation and a prison. A history that many felt was still part of the present because 'Plantation' was still in the name. The community wasn't called that until the 1930s, because according to Sienna's website, the name was traced back to the owner's love of Italy.

