NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches police have determined that street-racing led to the death of a woman on New Year's Eve.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Park Street in Nacogdoches.

Two vehicles were racing westbound on Park St. during the collision that killed 44-year-old Kerrie Qualls of Lufkin.

The vehicles involved were a red 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Christopher Session and a white 2013 Chrysler driven by Jimmy Watts of Nacogdoches.

Authorities say Qualls was standing in the roadway observing the race when she was struck by the Chrysler.

Watts and Session were arrested for Felony 2 Racing and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

