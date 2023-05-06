'Best Chef in Texas' moving her James Beard Award-winning restaurant to Houston's Second Ward

Street to Kitchen is a small restaurant on Houston's East End. In November, it will be moving to a bigger location in Second Ward.

HOUSTON — The Houston chef who was tapped the "Best Chef in Texas" by the James Beard Awards is moving -- down the street that is.

"Chef G" is taking her "unapologetically authentic Thai food" restaurant -- Street to Kitchen -- to a bigger location in Houston's Second Ward.

The new location at 3401 Harrisburg is expected to open in November.

Street to Kitchen currently operates out of a tiny spot with just 10 tables on Houston's East End. It's obscured by a freeway overpass and literally sits next door to a gas station. For Chef G, the location was perfect.

“If you go to Thailand you will find a lot of good restaurants in gas stations. I saw this spot. I feel like home," she said.

Who is Chef G?

Chef G is from Thailand, where she started cooking as a kid. She said she's been cooking since she was about 6 or 7 years old because her grandmother had a neighborhood restaurant.

While in Bangkok, she met and married Houstonian Graham Painter. The couple later moved to Houston where they opened their restaurant during the pandemic, originally as a takeout place.

Chef G was competing with some heavy hitters when she was announced as a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards Best Chef: Texas, but in the end, she came out victorious.