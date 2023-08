Flint Fire Department said a fence in a yard caught on fire and the cause is still under investigation.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A structure fire has been contained on the 300 block of Royal Circle in Whitehouse Saturday afternoon.

The Flint Fire Department said a fence in a yard caught on fire and the cause is still under investigation. There are no reported injuries or damages to the properties nearby.

Crews from Flint-Gresham, Smith County ESD 2, Whitehouse, and the Smith County Fire Marshal were on scene of the fire.