No injuries reported after house fire in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas — No injuries were reported following a Wednesday night structure fire in Grand Saline.

According to the Grand Saline Fire Department, around 6:45 p.m., officials were called to the blaze in the 3000 block of FM 1852.

"First arriving units reported heavy fire involvement of the structure," the GSFD said. "An exterior fire attack was started and eventually turned into an interior attack."

Fire crews were able to save some of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office.