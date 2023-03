Traffic was shut down at S. High and W. Cotton Streets, but lanes have since reopened.

LONGVIEW, Texas — No major damages were reported after a furnace caught fire at an ABC Auto Parts store in Longview Friday morning.

The Longview Fire Department said a parts cleaning furnace caught fire and the blaze was contained to the furnace. The firefighters extinguished the flames and the building was not damaged.