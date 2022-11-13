1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.

Officials tell CBS19 the fire broke out at a mobile home on Meadowbrook Rd.

The fire is under control as officials investigate the cause.