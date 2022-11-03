Student accused of threatening Longview ISD campus arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD middle school student has been charged for accusations of making a terroristic threat against Foster Middle and Judson Middle School.
On Wednesday around 1 p.m., the Longview Police Department were made aware of a possible verbal threat toward Foster Middle and Judson Middle School.
Detectives investigated the incident, and officers arrested the student off school grounds. The middle schooler was transported them to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.
The student, who attends Judson Middle School, was charged with terroristic threat, police said.
"The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department," Longview police said on Facebook. "The Longview Police Department want to thank all of our Independent School Districts partners for their continued cooperation and communication involving our schools. Making any threat, whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences."