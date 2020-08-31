Student, employee at Mineola Elementary School test positive for COVID-19

The employee was last on campus Tuesday, August 25 and the student was last on campus Wednesday, August 26.

MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola ISD officials announced a student and an employee at Mineola Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was notified of the positive tests late Friday evening and early Saturday morning. The employee was last on campus Tuesday, August 25 and the student was last on campus Wednesday, August 26.

The district says four students at Mineola Elementary School have been quarantined due to meeting the definition of close contact as prescribed by the Texas Education Agency's Public Health Guidance. To their knowledge, none of these individuals have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19.