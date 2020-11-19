Student injured after 'stabbing incident' at Tyler High School

The district says their attorney is handling the incident and will determine whether charges will be filed.

TYLER, Texas — A student is recovering and another has been taken to a juvenile detention center following a "stabbing incident" Tuesday at Tyler High School.

According to witnesses, a student stabbed another student with scissors, and a third student from another classroom heard the commotion and broke up the fight.

Tyler ISD says they cannot confirm if the object used in the incident was scissors and the school was not put on lockdown as a result.

Witnesses say students in the classroom were moved to another room for the remainder of the school day. The parent of a student in the classroom says guardians were not notified of the incident.

Tyler ISD says the victim was treated by the school nurse and released to their parents. The district says their attorney is handling the incident and will determine whether charges will be filed.

The district has officers on call to deal with situations that get out of hand, and counseling services will be available to students who witnessed the incident.