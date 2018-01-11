PALESTINE — A Palestine High School student was injured and life-lighted to the hospital after an incident happened during a woodshop class.

According to the district, the student was immediately given medical attention from the class instructor who is a certified EMT.

After the student's injuries were evaluated, medical personnel decided that the student needed to be taken to Children's Medical Center via air for precautionary treatment and evaluation.

In a Facebook post from the district, PISD said they "wish [their] student a speedy recovery and send our thoughts and prayers to the student and family."

