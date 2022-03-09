'Ready to go': East Texas Regional Airport holds full-scale emergency exercise

LAKEPORT, Texas — Actors made up of LeTourneau University aviation students and other volunteers lay strewn across the pavement of an East Texas Regional Airport runway while portraying the victims of a simulated plane crash Wednesday morning as the airport held its Tri-Annual Emergency Drill.

“This lets us know, No. 1, that our people are trained. It lets us see problems that might come up and how we can correct those,” Airport Director Roy Miller said. “We see what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong and what we need to improve. It’s always good to have a hands-on type of drill.”