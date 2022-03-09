x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Ready to go': East Texas Regional Airport holds full-scale emergency exercise

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport and other commercial service airfields to conduct full-scale emergency exercise drills every three years.
Credit: Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo
First responders react to a simulated plane crash where volunteers from various organizations portrayed victims of the event, on Wednesday March 9, 2022, during the East Texas Regional Airport's Tri-Annual Emergency Drill.

LAKEPORT, Texas — Actors made up of LeTourneau University aviation students and other volunteers lay strewn across the pavement of an East Texas Regional Airport runway while portraying the victims of a simulated plane crash Wednesday morning as the airport held its Tri-Annual Emergency Drill.

“This lets us know, No. 1, that our people are trained. It lets us see problems that might come up and how we can correct those,” Airport Director Roy Miller said. “We see what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong and what we need to improve. It’s always good to have a hands-on type of drill.”

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport and other commercial service airfields to conduct full-scale emergency exercise drills every three years. 

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Second Rose City AirFest set for July 1 in Tyler, featuring B-29

RELATED: Students gain economics of aviation knowledge at Gilmer airport

In Other News

East Texans find ways to cut corners and save gas money