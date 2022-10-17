Students to take part in 'The Great Debate' presented by Texas African American Museum, National African American Historical Society

The debate will take place at the Rogers Student Center of Tyler Junior College.

TYLER, Texas — Organizers are inviting the community to witness local high school and college students compete in an organized debate this weekend.

On Saturday, the National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum, both of Tyler, will jointly present "The Great Debate" with participating teams from Tyler, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse and Lindale high schools and University of Texas at Tyler and Wiley College students.

The debate will center between the philosophies of William E.B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington, on the subject of "How Blacks Should Rise Over 100 Years Ago," said NAAHS Founder and President Larry D. Wade Sr.