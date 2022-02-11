Students gain economics of aviation knowledge at Gilmer airport

Fox Stephens Field-Gilmer Municipal Airport was the site of Wednesday's Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum Open House and air show.

GILMER, Texas — GILMER — Some covered their ears, others held their phones up to record and a few simply stared up at the sky in awe as pilot Stephen Covington spun, dipped and dived his plane.

Fox Stephens Field-Gilmer Municipal Airport was the site of Wednesday's Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum Open House and air show, which was for Air Force JROTC and career technology students from Gilmer High School.

Steve Dean, president and CEO of the museum, said he invited all nine school districts in Upshur county to the open house.