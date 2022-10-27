Día de los Muertos exhibit opens showcasing students, artwork and culture

The art exhibit features pieces crafted by local high school students in celebration of the Hispanic holiday that honors those who passed away.

TYLER, Texas — Día De Los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a celebration honoring those who passed away.

The Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler opened it's third annual Día de los Muertos art exhibit Thursday in downtown Tyler.

HPAT President, Jessica Donabo said this is the largest collection of artwork yet with more than 100 entries this year from several area high schools.

"This year we have entries from Arp, Chapel Hill, Tyler, Bishop Gorman Catholic School, Cumberland Academy, and Jacksonville ISD," Donabo said.

Southside bank is providing the space for the exhibit, which is free to the public through November 18th.

"It's really need for the high school students to be able to showcase their talent to the community, family, and friends in a public space," said Southside bank manager Bethany Mendoza.

During the grand opening event, visitors were able to vote on their favorite piece of art with a first, second, and third place award granted to students at each grade level.

"Each student will receive a certificate for participation," Donabo said. "The first place winner will have a separate monetary reward so they can purchase their art products."

The exhibit will run from October 28th to November 18th with visiting hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. It is located at 113 W Ferguson St. Tyler TX 75702 (Second flood of the Southside bank in downtown Tyler)

The Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler wanted to thank the following sponsors for their generosity and support:

Southside bank

ISignShop.com

Iglesias Immigration Law

ABS Graphics

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Gollab Morgan Peddy Certified Public Accountants.