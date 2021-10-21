Students, staff safe after fire breaks out at Tyler Legacy High

TYLER, Texas — All students and staff are safe after a small fire broke out in the fine arts area of Tyler Legacy High School on Thursday.
The fire was extinguished and the Tyler Fire Department is currently clearing out the smoke and assessing the situation.
This is a developing story.
EN ESPAÑOL
Un pequeño incendio ha sido extinguido en el área de bellas artes en Tyler Legacy. Todos los estudiantes/personal an sido evacuados y están a salvo.
El departamento de bomberos está limpiando el humo y evaluando la situación.